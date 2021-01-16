Police search for missing man

National & World

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police are searching for a person reported missing in Carlisle on Friday.

Authorities say Jean Dumorin was reported missing/endangered by his father. Jean left his house at his unknown time, police said.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and unknown clothing, according to officials.

Police say he is believed to be in particular danger of harm to himself.

Anyone who has contact with Dumorin is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at (717)-243-5252.

