Army ROTC Cadet shot on highway was returning to campus for spring semester, friends say

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps says the student who was shot in a random attack Thursday night is one of their cadets.

The SIUE Army ROTC identified the student as Moneer Damra. The group said Damra was shot in the neck and remains in critical condition. According to several friends of Damra, he had just been picked up from the airport and was headed back to campus when he was shot. The driver was able to get back to campus and call 911, while paramedics worked to keep Damra alive.

“I think initially I was shocked that someone with such a beautiful soul could have been injured in the way he was injured,” said Raina Valyo, a friend and fellow Cadet.

Damra and Valyo are the only two nursing school students in the Army Cadets at SIUE. As a result, they became close both in the classroom and during drill.

“Sometimes we will commiserate together over how tough classes were or whatever it may be, but he is always such a good motivator and so compassionate toward others,” she said.

In 2019, the now 26-year-old decided to make some changes in his life, including losing nearly 200 pounds before deciding to enroll at SIUE.

“He decided to change his life and within a year he decided he wanted to help people and make a difference,” Valyo said. “He contracted as a Cadet, joined nursing school and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. I think he’s accomplished more and overcome more in a lifetime than any of us can imagine.”

Emily Ellis, a junior, came to know Damra this past summer, after the two bonded at a ROTC camp required for students entering the program later than others.

“The camp only had a couple of Cadets from other schools and it was just me and him from SIUE,” she said. “So we got close going through that experience and sharing an understanding of the knowledge we had about where we were in our ROTC careers.”

Both women said Damra always puts others first and is a friend they can count on for encouragement and positivity.

“He’s a big encourager, motivator and lets everyone know they have the ability to get through anything,” said Ellis.

“It’s just hard to explain how compassionate and kind someone is when they do it through all the little things in life,” said Valyo.

The Cadet Club at SIUE set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with medical expenses and other care he may need.

“Cadet Damra is a fighter; a truly inspirational example of fortitude and resilience,” the group posted on Facebook.

Illinois State Police officials said the 26-year-old was shot while driving on the ramp from Rte. 157 to Interstate 270 and then drove to SIUE’s campus, where police found him outside Woodland Residence Hall. A 16 and a 19-year-old were charged for the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.