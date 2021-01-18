Bakery is ‘breaking glass ceilings’ with its sold out inauguration cakes

National & World

AVON, Connecticut (WFSB) — In two days, a new administration will come into office and history will be made.

A bakery in Avon is making specialized cakes just in time for the inauguration.

The kitchen at Bear and Buby’s Bakery is always busy.

“Thanksgiving was lots of pies, Christmas was more cookies,” said Brian Bristol, Bear and Buby’s Bakery.

Brian and Kelly Bristol started the business in September.

The two have always loved baking. With their twin sons learning remotely at home, the family had to make some adjustments.

“We needed to figure out a change and all the baking and stuff has always been a hobby,” Brian Bristol said.

Kelly and Brian’s latest creation has been a hit.

It’s an inauguration cake made with a glass ceiling.

When Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States, the glass ceiling will be smashed. Customers can do it with the wooden mallet the cake comes with.

“We’re so excited to have Kamala Harris be our first female VP,” Kelly Bristol said.

The cake is a spin-off of a Ruth Bader Ginsburg cake the team designed in RBG’s honor following her passing.

“So, we kind of combined that because she was a big push for women’s rights,” Kelly Bristol said.

After photos of the inauguration cake were shared online, the orders started pouring in.

With two ovens and more than 30 inauguration cake orders, the cottage bakery has sold out of the inauguration cakes. Customers will have to stay tuned for more special occasion cakes.

More of the bakery’s creations can be found on its Facebook page and its website.

