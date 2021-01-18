Iowa State student launches lip gloss line during pandemic

National & World

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa State University student launched her own business while many were closing during the pandemic.

Jassma’ray Johnson remembers it like it was yesterday. She said her classmates in Des Moines made fun of her looks in the second grade.

“All the kids used to make fun of my lips because they were so big,” Johnson said.

Eventually, she did some research to make her lips pop when she was in the fourth grade.

“I would look up stuff on Pinterest and just go back home and try it. So I found out how to make lip gloss. I went on the stove to make Vaseline and Kool Aid,” Johnson said.

Fast forward to 2020, a time where jobs were lost and businesses closed due to the pandemic.

“I need some money. Girl, like what am I going to do?” Johnson asked.

Johnson chose to open for business: Simply Samone.

“I got a refund check from school and I was like I’m going to do it. I’m investing in myself and I’m going to take the chance,” Johnson said.

Products are created using organic, vegan and cruelty free ingredients. She said her business started out slow, but things took off in a matter of months.

The Brown Bombshell is currently sold out. Johnson said the lip gloss was inspired by the 90s Black sitcom Moesha.

“Moesha always had the pretty brown lip gloss on. That’s where I created my Brown Bombshell from seeing her like ‘I wanna make a lip gloss like that,'” Johnson said.

Johnson’s business is also a safe place for people of color, especially women. Honoring those women who were killed at the hands of law enforcement like Breonna Taylor and Natasha McKenna.

“Definitely centering Black women. Uplifting us and just giving back to Black women and that’s where I am inspired and that’s who I am. That’s my identity,” Johnson said.

The message on her website reads, “remember to tell a Black girl you love her today.” She did it because she said Black women are unappreciated when they should be celebrated every day.

“Girl, look at yourself in the mirror. Like truly look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself you’re beautiful,” Johnson said.

