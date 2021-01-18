Metro Atlanta hospital opens COVID-19 recovery center
ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta hospital has opened a COVID-19 recovery clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience lingering symptoms.
According to a press release, Piedmont’s Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Division has opened a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection but continue to have COVID-19 side effects.
“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, we are starting to see a subgroup of patients we’re calling COVID long haulers,” said Jermaine Jackson, M.D., a specialist in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology and Director of the Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic.
“These are patients who have cleared the initial infection but are experiencing lingering residual issues.”
Residual issues from COVID-19 can impact multiple systems in the body including:
pulmonary issues (such as shortness of breath and cough)
neurological issues (such as dizziness and short-term memory problems)
psychological issues (grief, anxiety, depression, PTSD)
cardiac problems, renal issues and nutrition issues.
