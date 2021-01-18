Over 250 dogs rescued from ‘backyard breeding’ home

National & World

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — Over the weekend, more than 250 dogs and puppies were rescued after they were found in unlivable conditions at a home in Grundy County.

The Dogs On Borrowed Time rescue posted on Facebook that the woman who lived at the address was selling puppies from her property for $375 online by the name of ‘Maggiedog.’

Pictures posted of the backyard shows hundreds of bones and skulls of deceased animals.

“I can’t even begin to explain the smell. My eyes and throat are on fire tonight from breathing all this mess in for two days,” the post stated.

According to the rescue, the woman who lives at the property was arrested.

On Sunday night, the rescue stated that they only needed to trap and rescue eight more dogs.

