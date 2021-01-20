Loved ones remember fallen officers 1 year after tragedy

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — One year after terrible tragedy struck a Diamond Head neighborhood, family and community members continue to mourn the loss of two Honolulu police officers who lost their lives that day.

Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year veteran of the force assigned to Waikiki, left behind three daughters, and a grandson at the time.

Her family says it still feels like yesterday that the nightmare unfolded.

“This loss wasn’t just a loss for our family, it was a loss for the entire community” explained Enriquez’s daughter, Teiya-Rose Delgado Sandoval. “We’re all in this together. We just take it day by day, and we get through it together.”

Sandoval gave birth to a baby girl in July. She would’ve been Enriquez’s second grandchild.

Viewed as a hero to many, her family says they also remember Enriquez as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and aunt who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect her community.

“I hope she knows that I look up to her and I idolize her every single day,” said Enriquez’s daughter Jazmyn Enriquez. “She pushes me through to get through the hard days. I just hope that I make her proud too.”

J.D. Baba, Enriquez’s boyfriend and a fellow police officer, responded to the scene that day.

“That day was probably one of the lowest points of my life. A day that I’ll never forget. Every little detail, I still remember to this day,” he explained.

Despite the heartbreak, Baba says he still feels Enriquez’s presence in his daily life.

“I always feel like she’s watching over me, protecting me when I show up to cases at work,” said Baba. “I think because of this tragedy, our department also became a lot closer as an ohana.”

The second officer killed in the line of duty, Kaulike Kalama, dedicated nine-years to the force. Just months later, his wife, 34-year-old Ka’ohinani Kalama, tragically died from an ongoing medical condition, leaving their 14-year old son Kaumana orphaned.

The community quickly stepped in to show their support. On Tuesday, community members and friends held a private ceremony to honor Officer Kalama, along with a groundbreaking on a new home for Kaumana, his new guardians, and extended family.

“That home is where he was raised with his mother and father, and he wanted to go back in that house, and live in that house,” explained Harris Nakamoto with The Central in Mililani Foundation.

The community outreach project, called “The Kalama Project”, was first sparked by a bond between Kaumana and Wayne Kaiwi, who played music at Kaulike’s celebration of life.

Eventually support was drawn from non-profit organization “The Central in Mililani Foundation”, led by T. George Paris, Arthur Tolentino, Wayne Kaululaau, and other community members.

“It’s nice to finally call it home again and to come back here,” said a smiling Kaumana during the groundbreaking. Enriquez’s daughters say the silver lining within the tragedy is that they met Kaumana, who they now consider family.

“To Mana, and the family of Officer Kalama, I just want to let them know that we’re here for them, and we love them, and they can always reach out to us.” said Jazmyn.

“I know many families have lost a lot of their belongings. They lost a piece of their heart,” said Sandoval. “But, I would like to say we’re praying for you.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.