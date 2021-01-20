Man breaks 50-year-old channel catfish record

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — The former North Carolina state record for a channel catfish held steady for 50 years, but the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported Jan. 20 that a Pinehurst man broke that record last September.

John Stone, of Pinehurst, now holds the new record after catching a 23-pound, 5-ounce catfish from a private pond in Moore County on Sept. 22, 2020.

The previous record holder was E.J. Bowden, of Rocky Mount, who caught his record-breaking channel catfish, weighing 23 pounds, 4 ounces, back in 1970 while fishing City Lake with his then 5-year-old son, Louis.

Stone, who is an at-large Wildlife Commissioner, caught his fish using cut bait. He had his fish weighed on certified scales at Tractor Supply in Biscoe.

He was the third angler in 2020 to break a catfish state record.

On July 5 last year, Joey Baird, of Lawrenceville, Va., caught a 121-pound, 9-ounce blue catfish from Lake Gaston. Just 15 days later, Pikeville angler Tyler Barnes caught a 78-pound, 14-ounce flathead catfish from the Neuse River.

To qualify for a N.C. Freshwater Fish State Record, anglers must have caught the fish by rod and reel or cane pole; have the fish weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture, witnessed by one observer; have the fish identified by a fisheries biologist from the resources commission; and submit an application with a full, side-view photo of the fish.

For anglers who catch a catfish that doesn’t quite measure up to this latest record-breakers but yet still meet minimum size and length requirements, the commission has a channel catfish classification for its North Carolina Angler Recognition Program.

NCARP officially recognizes anglers who catch trophy-sized freshwater fish that do not qualify for a state record with a certificate featuring color reproductions of fish artwork by renowned wildlife artist and former commission fisheries biologist Duane Raver.

For a list of all freshwater fish state records in North Carolina or more information on the State Record Fish Program, visit the Commission’s State Record Fish program webpage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.