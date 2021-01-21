Bill proposes to withhold state funding for school districts that don’t return to in-person learning

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — State funding could be on the line if school systems like Metro Schools don’t reopen their doors soon.

It’s a new proposal being considered in this week’s special legislative session.

It would require school systems to provide in-person instruction for a minimum of 70 days this school year and the full 180 days for next school year.

If that doesn’t happen, the bill said the Education Commissioner could withhold funding.

Right now, MNPS is virtual.

Metro Schools issued a statement on behalf of Dr. Adrienne Battle on Wednesday.

“Any proposal to take funding away from students and threaten the mass layoff of teachers in the 2021-22 school year is a terrible public policy and does nothing to address any real learning challenges or gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, nor does it do anything to create a safer working or learning environment by slowing or stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Metro Schools welcomed students for in-person learning in the Fall before the spread of the virus reached its highest levels since the pandemic began, and we have presented a thorough plan for bringing back students into the classroom when the COVID-19 metrics in Davidson County return to safer levels.

Our hard-working teachers are teaching every day, our students are learning every day, and we will continue doing everything possible to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of the children we serve, whether we are in-person or in the virtual environment.”

It’s unclear when the bill will be heard in a committee.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.