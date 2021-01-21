Judge approves $641 million Flint water settlement

National & World

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — The proposed $641 million settlement in the Flint water cases has been approved.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy granted preliminary approval of the proposal on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The settlement was filed on behalf of thousands of children, adults, property owners, and business owners who say they were exposed to lead when the city of Flint switched its water supply in 2014.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

