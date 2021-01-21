Meet the Missouri woman behind J-Lo’s bling tumblers

National & World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) — Teneka Moore is St. Louis’ queen of bling. She’s been making everyday items sparkle since 2012. She started making sparkly baby gifts for her daughter, Taylor, who her company “TaylorMade Bling” is named after.

Moore’s latest project stood out on a historic day in American history. The buzz driven by Jennifer Lopez’s story on Instagram.

“They reached out to us for an inauguration cup, so we were so excited to bling that out for her,” Moore said.

J-Lo’s been a TaylorMade Bling customer since 2017.

“Her manicurist reached out for a birthday gift for her… the next day she was spotted in N’Style magazine, she was just spotted everywhere [with the cup].”

Now, J-Lo owns more than two dozen of the handmade cups, supporting all kinds of big events including the 2020 Super Bowl, which Lopez headlined at halftime. The singer even loves to share the blingy beverage holders.

“J-Lo is so awesome and loves the cups so much, she’ll gift them to people. I did some for her whole cast on World of Dance,” Moore said.

J-Lo also purchased cups for the entire cast of Hustlers, which she starred in.

Moore said each cup can take up to 10 hours and 6,000 tiny crystals. J-Lo of course orders top of the line Swarovski crystals.

“Nothing but the best for J-Lo! We actually offer two different price points in case you don’t have J-Lo’s bank,” Moore said.

She said gentlemen don’t have to shy about wanting a little sparkle.

“There are a lot of guys who like the flash and like the pop, I will say we have done a cup for A-Rod, it was a gift from J-Lo,” Moore said.

TaylorMade Bling has also done items for other celebs like rapper Saweetie, actress Jessica Alba and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

