Police: Protesters throw objects at officers, damage Democratic Party of Oregon building in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Police said at least four gatherings of demonstrators and protesters were planned for Inauguration Day in Portland.

By Wednesday afternoon, one group that gathered at Revolution Hall and marched toward the Burnside Bridge had already shown “aggression” toward police, including swarming and throwing objects at officers, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A PPB spokesman stated that officers on bicycles entered the crowd of 100 to 150 people to contact at least one person with a weapon, and remove metal poles from a banner so that they couldn’t be used as weapons.

At least one knife was seized by an officer from a protester. Police said a bicycle was also taken away from an officer by people in the crowd.

Police said the officers deployed one smoke cannister so that they could safely leave the crowd, which they did just before 3 p.m.

A sound truck then delivered messages for the crowd to remain on the sidewalk.

By around 3:50 p.m., police reported that protesters had damaged the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in northeast Portland.

The crowd was warned that continued criminal activity may lead to the use of force, including “crowd control agents and impact weapons.”

Dumpster fires were also lit by some of the marchers, and an on-ramp to Interstate 84 was also blocked by the crowd for a period of time, according to police.

Multiple arrests were made by 4:30 p.m., before police said the crowd dispersed on its own.

In total, police said they arrested eight people during the southeast Portland events.

Those arrested were identified as:

Kyle Romstad, 22, of Portland, for second-degree criminal mischief

Kaiave Douvia, 22, of Portland, for first-degree criminal mischief

Jean V. Paris, 18, of Albany, for interfering with a peace officer, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest

Alyssa Hartley Davis, 18, of Albany, for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct

Austin N. Nuchraska, 25, of McMinnville, for possession of a destructive device and first-degree criminal mischief

Nicole Aria Rose, 25, of Portland, for first-degree criminal mischief

Darnell Kimberlin, 31, of Portland, for reckless burning and second-degree criminal mischief

Davis Alan Beeman, 38, of Vancouver, Washington, for riot and second-degree disorderly conduct

Police said additional demonstrations were planned at Irving Park, Caruthers Park, and the PCC Cascade Campus.

By 5 p.m., more than 100 people had gathered at Irving Park, and police said that group had remained peaceful.

A group did gather at Caruthers park around 8 p.m. which is near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Federal officers clashed with the group around 9:30 p.m. after an unlawful assembly was declared.

Officers used flashbangs, and tear gas to disperse the crowd. There was no damage to the building or any reported injuries.

FOX 12 crews did see people in the crowd throwing things at officers and at the ICE building.

By 10 p.m. things had calmed down, but officers were still lined up outside the ICE building to keep demonstrators away.

