Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs arrested in Orlando, charged in Capitol riot

MIAMI (WFOR) — Proud Boys organizer and former InfoWars host Joe Biggs was charged in Orlando for taking part in the January 6th attack on the Capitol building.

Biggs, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in the Middle District of Florida and is being prosecuted on federal charges. He is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building or grounds, and violent and disorderly conduct.

That federal affidavit also shows several pictures which federal investigators believe show Biggs at the rally and inside the Capitol.

According to the arrest report, Biggs was part of a group that used a metal barrier to break through a door on the Capitol building while Congress was certifying the election results.

Biggs arrest marks a handful of people from Central Florida who have been arrested in the two weeks since hundreds of pro-Trump supporters rushed the Capitol building. Five died during the storming of the historic building, including one Capitol police officer.

A Polk County deputy, who was not at the Capitol on January 6th, was arrested Tuesday for making threats online to anyone who stood in the way of the Capitol mob.

“Any cop, or military, who stands in the way, is the enemy,” he wrote.

