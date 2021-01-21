Some are renewing a push for federal recognition of Native Hawaiians under Biden administration

National & World

HONOLULU (KITV) — As President Biden took the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol back in Hawaii the State Capitol was surrounded by a sea of Hawaiian flags.

For Kumu Hina Wong it’s a reminder that a changing of the guard does not change history.

“And I personally have never given up the understanding of political independence for our people,” Wong said.

The new administration is opening the door for federal recognition for Native Hawaiians, allowing greater self-determination and control similar to other Native American tribes.

“We have a historic opportunity to be able to walk through that portal,” Esther Kia’aina said.

Before winning a seat on the Honolulu City Council, Esther Kia’aina worked in D.C. for decades. She says the tide turned after the U.S. government issued a formal apology for the 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.

President Biden recently appointed Deb Haaland as the first Native American Interior Secretary, if Native Hawaiians want recognition, Kia’aina says no is the time to stand up.

“Again it’s only an option, if Native Hawaiians collectively determine that that is not the route that they would like it take, it’s not gonna happen,” Kia’aina said.

It’s a question that’s divided the community for decades, some people are adamantly against it, arguing Hawaiians should settle for nothing less than full independence.

“It’s highly inappropriate to consider that the violator simply be able to pay somebody off or brush them off or have the violated turn their back and turn their eye and hold hands with their violator,” Wong said.

As the debate continues there’s also a new Native Hawaiian voice at the Capitol who is listening.

“I do feel that it’s important to hear from our Native Hawaiian community so they can have input on whatever future that holds as far as governance but as a Native Hawaiian and one who represents Hawaii in Congress I look forward to bringing that Native Hawaiian perspective,” Hawaii U.S. Congressman Kai Kahele said.

Now with federal recognition still being debated, Hawaii U.S. Congressman Kahele says he has some priorities for the community in the meantime. He wants to see more federal funding for Native Hawaiian housing and land programs.

