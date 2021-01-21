Young girls of color inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Across the country, young students watched history unfold Wednesday, as Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and Asian-American inaugurated as vice president.

The newly inaugurated vice president is a former California senator and district attorney. Facts rarely left out in African-American circles: Harris is a woman of color, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and a graduate of the historically black Howard University.

Students enrolled in Asheville’s Youthful Learning after-school program watched the inauguration in between lesson plans.

The young girls dawned pear necklaces, emblematic of the sorority Harris represents. The girls were well aware of the day’s significance.

Student Ma’Raya Reynolds pointed to the screen and said, “Well, that’s our first lady vice president ever.”

Twelve-year-old Talia Edwards said Vice President Harris is “one of us,” a comment inspired by the fact the vice president bears resemblance to herself and her classmates. Edwards said it creates a sense of belief, “ We’ll believe in more than just what we see.”

“If you have lack of belief in yourself, then you won’t go nowhere. But, if you believe in yourself, you’ll get farther,” Edwards said.

While casting a ballot is a landmark several years away for the students, lessons about the importance of voting are well underway in Ms. Earle’s classroom. She said young people must understand the reason behind casting a ballot.

“You actually have to be taught how to vote. You have to learn how to select the right person by seeing what their platform is all about,” Earle said.

Earle said it’s important that her students know about their voting power early and that staying informed requires a dedication to learning in and outside the classroom.

