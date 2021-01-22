Flint resident: Water crisis settlement distribution is not fair

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — The $641.2 million Flint water settlement is a lot of money, but some Flint residents still grappling with the impacts of the water crisis believe it will never be enough.

Claudia Perkins-Milton is a lifelong Flint resident.

“We need justice for everything. That’s where I’m at and I’m saying that wholeheartedly. We need justice, and we know there’s no amount of money that can compensate for life that’s been lost. But some money I think, people would feel more justified about,” Perkins-Milton said.

She said many of her neighbors won’t get any money because they don’t have the right documentation.

“The doctors seemed like they were threatened not to write documentation for any of us who have the compromised immune systems, the rashes, the hair loss, and so on and so forth. So, there’s just a lot of people who don’t have the documentation, but they have the evidence of what the water did to them,” Perkins-Milton said.

Perkins-Milton has both completed bone density and blood tests. She has the rashes, hair loss, and skin marks to show for it.

She was part of a group that went down to Ann Arbor last week to try and convince the judge to give them more money.

“There’s just not enough fairness in the distribution portion. I understand that the children are going to get 80 percent and I don’t begrudge them anything. But the distribution is way off,” Perkins-Milton said.

Perkins-Milton still only uses bottled water at home.

“I went to a restaurant and they poured me a glass of water and I was just all out of sorts. I couldn’t just drink the water. I asked for bottled water. Because I just don’t trust it. And I don’t trust the government. Because they’ve lied repeatedly,” Perkins-Milton said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.