Missouri girl gets dozens of misdialed calls from Arizonans needing COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Sophia Garcia just might be the most popular 8-year-old around. Her phone rings constantly! But it’s not friends. It’s strangers wanting information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona. “Every five minutes my phone keeps ringing,” said Sophia.

Sophia, who lives in Missouri, calls it an annoying problem. Her mom, Emily Lewis, said they’ve been getting calls at all hours of the night for about a week and a half. “We just went through and deleted probably 30 to 40 phone calls,” said Lewis.

Garcia used to live Arizona, so she has a Phoenix phone number. Her mom discovered that was part of the problem. Sophia’s cell phone number is just one digit off from Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccine helpline.

“We’re thinking that people are just getting the phone number stuck when they’re dialing it, and that’s how they’re reaching her phone number,” said Lewis.

Sophia finally had it. Thursday, she changed the recording on her voicemail to say, “Hi. You’ve reached Sophia’s iPhone. If you’re looking for a COVID vaccine, their number is 602-542-1000. I’ll say it again, 602-542-1000.”

Sophia repeats the number and speaks slowly, so people can write it down. “Hopefully, if you try carefully you could get the right number,” said Sophia. If you don’t, she requests a sweet voicemail rather than complaints she can’t resolve.

According to The Maricopa County Health Department’s website and Arizona Department of Health Services, if you’re having issues using the ADHS Vaccine Registration/Scheduling system, you should call 602-542-1000 M-F 8a.m.-5p.m. or email podvaccine-triage@azdhs.gov. If you do not have access to a computer and need help setting an appointment by phone, ADHS says call 1-844-542-8201 and press Option #8 to be connected to a navigator. This service is Mon.-Fri. from 8.a.m-5p.m.

