St. Louis City orders 4 bars to close for at least 30 days

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — Four St. Louis bars have been ordered to close for 30 days due COVID-19 violations, according to the city’s department of health.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the following establishments have been ordered to close until at least Feb 19:

Three Kings Bar and Grill

G&W Meat and Bavarian Sausage

The Midwestern

DB Coopers’ Safehouse

The establishments received letters from St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols, who cited different violations of his health orders as reasons for the temporary closures.

For G&W Meat, Echols referenced a failure to monitor employee health and ensure they have no symptoms while at work.

For Three Kings, he referred to violations regarding the requirements for social distancing, enforcing the wearing of masks, and maintaining the 50% capacity limit; as well as the requirement that establishments close at 11 p.m.

The latest penalties come just days after Echols ordered Wheelhouse and Start Bar to remain closed for all of 2021 for what he referred to as repeated violations of the city’s COVID-19 health orders.

Shortly after that shutdown order was issued, a member of the Missouri House of Representatives Small Business Committee summoned Echols to Jefferson City to present evidence justifying order to close the businesses and answer questions about economic impact.

That hearing is scheduled for Jan 26.

The owners of Wheelhouse and Start Bar had been engaged in an ongoing legal battle with the city over Echols’ health orders for several months, and lost in court in November.

In addition to Wheelhouse and Start Bar, Midtown Bar and Grill has been ordered to close until 2022.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.