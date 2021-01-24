Car meet up raises money for friend’s leukemia treatment

National & World

TAMAQUA, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A group gathered in Schuylkill County on Saturday to show their rides for a good cause.

More than 200 cars were on display at Hometown Farmers Market in Tamaqua.

Organizers say the meet-up along Mahanoy Avenue was to raise money for a friend battling leukemia.

They were overwhelmed with the support from the community.

“I got here about 4:30, and there was already about 20 people before it even started. However, it starts at 5, and right around 5, we already had over 100 vehicles here. As of right now, it’s going pretty good, and I’m happy,” said organizer Matthew Larsen of Schuylkill Haven.

Organizers hope to make the meet-up a regular event and raise money for other causes, including suicide awareness.

