Driver killed after car is struck, dragged by train

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One person has died after their vehicle was struck by a train and dragged for about 60 feet early on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident happened at 1:18 a.m. in the area of 85th Street and Prospect Avenue.

A maroon Chevrolet Impala was going east on 85th when it came across a railroad crossing arm that was down and flashing red lights, indicated a train was approaching.

The driver pulled around into the westbound lanes and apparently tried to beat the Union Pacific train that was going south.

The impact with the train indicated the car was east in the westbound lanes.

When the train hit the car, it dragged the vehicle for about 60 feet until the car was pushed into the gravel between two tracks.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two employees on the train and they were not injured.

The train itself sustained minor damage.

Union Pacific employees went to the scene to check for damage to their railroad tracks.

