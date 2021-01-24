Eminem debuts his new music video after a clip suggests he’s training for an MMA fight

National & World

Rapper Eminem’s newest music video for his song “Higher” from his new album “Music to be Murdered By–Side B” had his fans thinking he was getting into a martial arts competition.

A clip from the video appeared during the ESPN pre-show on Friday for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s Saturday night match in Abu Dhabi. The segment featured a mock interview between ESPN anchor Michael Eaves and UFC boss Dana White discussing the rapper’s chances in a fictional fight.

Eminem entered the interview towards the end and told White that “The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter.”

The interview went viral, with some people thinking that the clip was real instead of a stunt for his upcoming music video.

“It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years,” Kevin Wilson, ESPN music director, said in a statement. “To be able to work on this video together with his team — not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable.”

The fake interview appears in the middle of the video released ahead of the fight Saturday. In it, Eminem appears as a fighter getting ready for a match, in a gym and in the ring.

The song is featured in the rapper’s latest album, “Music To Be Murdered By — Side B,” which was released on December 18, 2020. The record is an expanded edition of his 11th studio album “Music To Be Murdered By” that was released on January 17, 2020.