Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady releases a hype video ahead of the NFC Championship game

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady dropped a hype video shortly before his team took the field Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game.

Brady posted the video, showing highlights from past games and shots of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to his Twitter account three hours before the game with the caption “LFG.”

Brady is competing in his first NFC championship after leaving the AFC New England Patriots last year, where he had played his entire career.

The Buccaneers are looking to beat Green Bay on their home turf to make it to the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history. If they win, it would be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.