Snowmobiler falls through ice on Lake Fenton

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE FENTON, Michigan (WNEM) — At least one person fell through the ice on Lake Fenton while riding a snowmobile over the weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, central dispatch was receiving several calls about a snowmobile that went through the ice on Lake Fenton.

According to the investigation, a group of at least four people were riding two snowmobiles on the northside of the lake.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said one person did fall through the ice with one of the snowmobiles.

That person was helped out of the water by the three others, but the group left the scene before deputies arrived.

When deputies did arrive, they found the snowmobile that fell through the ice as well as the second snowmobile that was stuck on the ice.

The sheriff’s office said the group tried to pull the snowmobile out of the water with the other snowmobile but they were unsuccessful and got the second one stuck.

The next morning, the sheriff’s office and a tow truck retrieved the two snowmobiles from the lake.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.