English professor searches for treasure

NASHVILLE (WSMV ) — An English professor at Belmont University has a side hobby of finding and searching for lost treasures.

Eric Hobson sat in his Nashville garage, which was overflowing with airline history.

“Some of the items date back to 1918. It’s really a priceless collection,” Hobson said.

It includes the history of the 1930s and America’s first international airline Pan Am, open cockpit goggles, and the technology used to get you where you were going. These boxes were stashed and lost in Miami when the professor got a phone call.

“It was a friend who said he had all the stuff but he knew I was teaching and couldn’t make it there,” Hobson said. “I said no, I’m free. We had an early semester, so I immediately got on a plane, went to Miami, got everything, and drove back home nonstop”.

There, he secured 28 boxes and headed to Belmont library. Hobson said it’s history; it’s our past, we must preserve it.

