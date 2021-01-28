Foodshare, CT Food Bank merger approved

National & World

HARTFORD, Connecticut (HBJ) — The merger between Connecticut’s two largest food banks is moving forward.

The boards of directors of Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank voted Wednesday to approve their combination, which will officially go into effect Jan. 30.

The new organization will be governed by a 23-member board of directors comprised of members of the outgoing Foodshare and Connecticut Food Bank boards.

The food banks will continue to operate out of their Wallingford, Bloomfield, and Bridgeport facilities and use their existing names until a new name is chosen in the coming weeks, the nonprofits said.

The combined organization will be led by Foodshare CEO and President Jason Jakubowski, have an annual budget of about $110 million and employ 115 people.

“With the integration of our operations we can pool resources to better serve Connecticut residents who struggle with food insecurity,” said Foodshare board chair Beth Henry, who will be vice chair of the new entity. “We can also utilize our combined donations to provide more efficient programs, better support our member agencies, assist seniors and children in need, and collaborate with the broader community to build effective solutions to end hunger.”

The deal was facilitated by Debra Hertz, the principal of The Strategy Group, a nonprofit advisory firm in Darien. Foodshare was represented by Halloran & Sage in Hartford, and Connecticut Food Bank was represented by Wiggin & Dana in New Haven.

Both food banks are members of Feeding America, the leading national anti-hunger organization.

