Former ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ star Barbara Kavovit running for mayor

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A reality star is getting real about New York City politics.

Barbara Kavovit, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York City” is running for mayor.

She launched her campaign Wednesday.

The Bronx-born construction CEO plans to focus on issues including the economy and police reform.

She joins a crowded pool of candidates, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former New York City sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

