‘Second gentleman’ added to Merriam-Webster dictionary following Vice President Harris inauguration

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Among the new terms added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in a January update is another first for the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, “second gentleman.”

Douglas Emhoff, the first male spouse of a U.S. vice president acknowledged the inclusion of the term with a tweet on Thursday.

“It’s official,” tweeted Emhoff. “I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”

Merriam-Webster defines “second gentleman” as “the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction.”

Emhoff an attorney based in Los Angeles, has been married to Harris since 2014. According to his biography on the White House website, Emhoff and Harris were set up on a blind date in 2013 and married a year later in a ceremony officiated by her sister, Maya.

Merriam-Webster added 520 words in its January update, including: reaction GIF, hard pass, cancel culture, crowdfunding, and gig worker.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.