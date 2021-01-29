John Chaney, basketball Hall of Famer who coached at Temple, dies at 89

National & World

Famed former Temple University men’s basketball coach John Chaney passed away at the age of 89 on Friday. Temple confirmed Chaney died after a short illness.

Chaney led the Temple Owls for 24 seasons and to 17 NCAA postseason tournament appearances, making it as far as the Elite Eight on five occasions. Chaney won 516 games from 1982-2006 with the Owls, a school record.

He was a two-time national men’s coach of the year.

“John Chaney was a great coach, but he was so much more. For generations of Temple University students, he was a wise counselor, a dedicated teacher, an icon of success, and a passionate leader who always led by example and with conviction,” said Temple President Richard M. Englert.

Chaney was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

“Coach Chaney was like a father to me,” said current Temple men’s basketball coach Aaron McKie. “He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today.”

Before coaching at Temple, he led Cheyney University to a Division II national title in 1978.

Chaney retired in 2006.

“It has never been a job for me, but a passion,” he said at the time. “When I look back, it will not be the wins and losses, but the people who influenced me and touched me greatly, and especially the men’s and women’s coaches and players who have made this university and my time here so special.”