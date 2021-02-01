Cops allege tow truck driver dealt meth while working

National & World

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon (KPTV) — A tow truck driver was arrested over the weekend for dealing methamphetamine while working, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Police said they received information in Dec. 2020 that Richard Howlett Sr., 53, from McMinnville, was involved in criminal activities.

After receiving a wiretap warrant, police worked with an informant over a three-week period. Police said the informant bought more than two ounces of methamphetamine from Howlett during three separate meetings.

According to police, the transactions occurred while Howlett was either operating the tow truck or at his place of employment.

Officers searched Howlett’s tow truck and place of employment and found eight ounces of methamphetamine and over $1,500, according to police.

The owners of the tow company were cooperative during the investigation, police said.

Howlett was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance commercial drug offense.

Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about criminal activity involving Howlett is asked to contact Sgt. Cully Desmond at the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-7307.

