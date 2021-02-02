‘Desert Domes’ pop up outside of Arizona restaurant

National & World

Scottsdale, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Culinary Dropout in the Scottsdale Quarter now has four domes for customers to dine-in safely outside.

The Desert Domes sit two to six people and were installed on Jan. 29 as an addition to their patio dining experience.

The domes are in what normally would be the valet area.

“Our new Desert Dome dining option is perfect for guests who are more comfortable dining outdoors or who want a more private experience,” said Ryan Justesen, general manager of Culinary Dropout. “We’re so excited to bring this unique desert oasis to life.”

“I thought it was so cool. I was staring at it like my whole shift. They came over here and had dinner so I was really excited to come experience it,” said Jennie, a server at the nearby Grimaldi’s. “It’s always kind of like difficult getting the right seating arrangement, the right people and stuff so I feel like it’s a really nice like way to control the situation and make people feel safe and make workers feel safe.”

Greg Schoen, who is in town visiting from Illinois for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, said it was the perfect dining option.

“It’s wonderful, feel completely safe, it’s nice being in your own little bubble,” said Schoen. “I would think that most people in their own little group would prefer this–you’re outside, you get to experience the good weather, which is why I think everyone is in the Scottsdale area.”

The Desert Domes will be in the area through the end of March.

