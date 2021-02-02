Man accused of impersonating an officer to swindle businesses

National & World

VILLA RICA, Georgia (WGCL) — A West Georgia man has been arrested for impersonating an officer so he could swindle money from his victims.

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has charged William Keith Merritt of Villa Rica with theft by deception and impersonating a law enforcement officer. The investigation began after HCSO started receiving complaints from the community about someone posing as an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Merritt is accused of using a false name and began spinning fraudulent stories to businesses to get donations for a person in need. While impersonating an officer, Merritt would give his victims his real name so donations would be made out to him, according to detectives.

The investigation lasted a couple of weeks. Deputies arrested Merritt in Carroll County January 31. He has booked into the Haralson County jail.

