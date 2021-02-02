Police: Man accused of abusing preschool’s tortoise returns to vandalize campus, in custody again

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

San Jose, California (KPIX) — A man accused of brutally abusing a pet tortoise at a preschool in San Jose has been taken into custody again after police said he returned to vandalize the school.

San Jose police said 40-year-old George Robles was arrested Saturday after police said he hopped over a fence at the Play ‘n’ Learn preschool on 505 Massar Avenue and attacked Michelangelo, the school’s 65-pound tortoise.

Michelangelo was stabbed through its outer shell with a piece of wood and showed signs of additional, recent abuse.

“This is a brutal attack on something that can’t defend himself,” said Dr. Tal Solomon of Archvet Animal Hospital. “He can’t even run away. I’ve been doing this for almost 11 years now and this is a first for me.”

Robles is also accused of damaging at least $1,800 in school property. He was taken into custody on charges of felony vandalism and animal abuse but was later released.

Police said Robles returned to the preschool on Monday and again vandalized the school. He was taken back into custody.

“Members of our Mobile Crisis Response Team went out and found him and will be taking him back to jail,” police said in a statement.

Michaelangelo continues to recover at the Archvet animal hospital. The hospital has set up a GoFundMe for his recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.