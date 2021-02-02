Several people were injured after a small explosion sparked a fire north of Los Angeles

National & World

Several people were injured Tuesday after a small explosion near a filming site in the hills north of Los Angeles sparked a fire, officials said.

Three people sustained critical burn injuries and were transported to a local hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman and Battalion Chief Roland Sprewell told CNN. One other person reportedly made their own way to the hospital, Sprewell added.

The incident occurred in what was described as an industrial center or parking lot in Santa Clarita, where several semi-trailers had been parked, Sprewell said.

It’s still unclear if the explosion occurred on a movie set as reported by other news outlets, though the location is listed as a filming site, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office website.

The progress of the fire was stopped at one acre and the blaze did not reach any homes, Sprewell said.

Authorities are now investigating the incident.