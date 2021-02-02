Woman charged in missing mother case faces judge again

National & World

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A suspect charged in connection with a missing mother case was back in court on Tuesday.

Michelle Troconis was at Stamford Superior Court around 11:30 a.m.

Troconis was arrested, along with her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos, in the weeks following the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.

Troconis’ attorney said he wants her evidence tampering charges thrown out.

He also wants Troconis’ ankle bracelet to be removed, which the judge denied.

They are still arguing for a change of trial location. They want it to happen in Hartford or Avon instead of Stamford.

Police believe Jennifer Dulos was killed by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and have said Troconis helped.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

