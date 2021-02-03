5 children and a man are killed in a shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma

National & World

A shooting at a home in eastern Oklahoma has left five children and a man dead, and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Tuesday morning.

A suspect — Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25 — was taken into custody after someone called 911 about the shooting early Tuesday in Muskogee, police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said.

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the victims or information about a motive.

But investigators believe the victims were a family and that the suspect lived with them, Hamlin said. She did not know whether the suspect was related to the victims, she said.

“It was not random … because they all did live in this home together,” Hamlin told reporters Tuesday. “But as far as what all of those relationships look like, we just don’t know that yet.”

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday

Hamlin said someone called 911 from a cell phone Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. CT about several people having been shot at the home in Muskogee, a city of about 37,000 residents roughly a 40-mile drive southeast of Tulsa.

Hamlin didn’t know who made the call, she said.

“When (officers) arrived, they saw a suspect leaving the residence with a gun in his hand. One of our officers fired at that suspect, missing him,” Hamlin said.

The suspect ran, but officers arrested him after a short chase, Hamlin said.

Inside the home, officers found four children and a man dead, along with an injured child and the injured woman — all of whom had been shot — police said.

The wounded child and woman were taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital, police said.

Elementary school mourns students

Muskogee Public Schools released a statement saying it lost “two members of our student family at Creek Elementary” and that it would “immediately made arrangements for additional counseling services.”

“We are saddened by this tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said.

The suspect was being held in the Muskogee County jail Tuesday morning, Hamlin said. She did not detail the charges on which he was being held.

“He has chosen to not cooperate with the investigation at this time,” Hamlin said.