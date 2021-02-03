Big Game brings big hope for local eateries

National & World

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The Super Bowl is coming up, and restaurants in our region are busy preparing.

The big game means big business for bars and restaurants — serving up tons of takeout pizza, sandwiches, and of course, wings.

“We anticipate selling about 30,000 wings on Super Bowl Sunday, which is about 100 cases, two tons,” said Gary Urnoski of Windsor Inn in Jermyn.

It has been a tough year for eateries that have had to limit customers, do away with eat-in dining for a time, or even close because of the health crisis.

Business owners say they are hoping for and expecting a very busy Sunday.

“I definitely think people are going to splurge this year because of everything going on. Can’t travel and do other stuff, so I think they’re going to be ordering a lot, but yeah, maybe not as many big parties,” said Steven Archer of Steve & Irene’s Hoagies in Mayfield.

Those business owners say they are seeing more orders, but smaller orders this Sunday as many steer clear of those big get-togethers.

“Hopefully, this Super Bowl will bring new light, new life to the business, and you know, hopefully, we can move forward and get back to normal,” said Kelly Hamm of Kelly’s Pub and Eatery in Scranton.

