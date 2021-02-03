Pastor to marry 15 couples before the Super Bowl

National & World

Independence, Missouri (KMBC ) — Several hours before the big game next Sunday, many couples will be tying the knot in Tampa all thanks to a road warrior from Independence who’s making a long drive in the name of love.

“I am a mobile wedding service,” said Pastor Nancy Kerr, of KC Weddings 2 Go.

Kerr’s job is getting people hitched.

“No matter where you are, anyplace, anytime, anywhere,” Kerr said.

Kerr will be heading down to Tampa for the Super Bowl to marry 15 couples at one time in honor of No. 15.

“I would love to marry Patrick and Brittney. That would finish off my bucket list,” Kerr said.

That list already of marrying Salvy and being chosen for a Super Bowl commercial two years ago. This year, she is taking her show on the road.

“When I pull up, it’s a pretty big surprise,” Kerr said.

When she says anytime, anywhere, she means it. She’s even done weddings in an airplane.

“They jump out. I don’t,” Kerr said.

She said that it’s a 17-hour drive in the wedding wagon to Tampa. Kerr said she is willing to make that drive because it’s all for love.

“It usually has to do with friendship and the bond that the two of them have, so that’s my favorite part,” she said.

Kerr’s 15 weddings are a part of the Run it Back 2 Back BBQ Tour and charity fundraiser.

