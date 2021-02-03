Woman shot through wall of NYC apartment during snowstorm

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

New York City (WABC) — The major nor’easter on Monday didn’t stop the violence in NYC as at least six people were shot during the blizzard-like conditions.

One of the victims was a 26-year-old woman who was shot through the wall of her apartment on Washington Avenue in the Bronx.

Recent Stories from ABC7

Her teenager neighbor is now under arrest, but on Tuesday, she spoke out about her terrifying ordeal.

“How can that happen? How can I stay safe in my own house?” Jasmin Flores Lopez said.

The 26-year-old was doing exactly as the city asked Monday night and was staying inside during the major snow storm.

But the heart of her home, the kitchen, proved the most dangerous place to be when a bullet went flying through her neighbor’s adjoining wall.

“We heard like a boom but I was in shock, I didn’t even know what happened,” she said.

Lopez was at the table talking w her husband at the time of the incident.

She said the bullet broke through the wall above her sink, cracked her soap dispenser, grazed her arm, ricocheted off the far wall, sailed back across the room and bounced off the lower cabinet before finally landing on the floor.

It happened so quickly, Lopez admits she didn’t realize the bullet nicked her until her husband saw she was bleeding.

“When he told me, that’s when I started to feel pain,” she said.

Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.

The wound will heal but now this mother has no peace knowing how close this came to a tragic ending.

Lopez has three young children. Any of them could have been standing there with their head right in the bullet’s path.

Police responded quickly and arrested the 16-year-old boy next door.

The family says they don’t know their neighbors, but they’re now hoping to move as soon as possible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.