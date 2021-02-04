Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped In Van For Days After Winter Storm

National & World

NEWARK, New Jersey (WCBS) — Firefighters in Newark rescued a woman Thursday who had been trapped inside a van for five days.

Janette Ward, who is homeless and had been living in the van, became trapped during this week’s snowstorm.

Ward, a former teacher told police she had been calling 911 since Sunday with a cellphone she was using sparingly.

She said she had almost given up after dispatchers didn’t send help, but she called one more time.

“This morning, I called again, and there was one person. God always has somebody. She said, ‘Miss, I know what you need, you need the fire department,’ and she got in touch with the fire department, and they [were] out here in five minutes,” she told CBS2.

Ward said she picked up food before parking the van Sunday. She said she feels fine, and it’s good to stand again.

She said she has been homeless for two years but now has alternative plans to stay safe.

