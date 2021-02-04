Georgia nurse jumps at the opportunity to be a travel nurse in a COVID-19 hot spot

National & World

Atlanta (WGCL) — Local nurse Nakeisha Person got an offer she said was too good to pass up, a chance to be a travel nurse.

Person, a 29-year-old registered nurse at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, received an offer for a travel nurse position from Los Angeles-based medical recruiter Emerald Health Services. The offer would see Person’s pay doubled, with one major caveat: she must work in a COVID-19 hot spot.

Her answer was a resounding yes, as she explained, “if I can do something I love and get paid, why not?”

Being single with no children, Person was attracted to the travel nurse position, which brought not only a 100 percent pay increase but also stipends for housing in California, travel, and meals.

While not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Person is hopeful she’ll be able to receive a vaccination when she arrives in Modesto, California, an area with recent surges in coronavirus rates, for her new assignment.

“I’m supposed to give out COVID vaccinations. They typically don’t give you much insight to your assignment until a few days until you ship out, which will either be this weekend or the next,” said Person, continuing, “but I do know I will be administering vaccines to those who are allowed to have them at this time.”

During her 13-week assignment, Person will be staying with other travel nurses recruited to help temporarily fill gaps in staffing that have stemmed from the pandemic.

