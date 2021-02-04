JCSO: 8 year old girl hit by car while at bus stop

National & World

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi (WALA) — An 8 year old Vancleave girl is now recovering from being hit by a car at a bus stop.

JCSO states that on Thursday morning, the child was crossing the westbound lane of Jim Ramsey Road to get on her bus when the car hit her.

The bus was stopped in the eastbound lane.

According to JCSO, the child was taken to Ocean Springs hospital where she was treated for a broken arm and leg.

The driver of the Nissan that hit the girl was not injured and has not yet been charged.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

