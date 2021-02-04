Lab results show injured soldiers drank antifreeze during field training exercise

National & World

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTVT) — Laboratory results show the 11 soldiers injured after ingesting a then “unknown substance,” during a field training exercise at the Army base in Fort Bliss on Jan. 28, experienced ethylene glycol glycol (commonly known as antifreeze) poisoning.

Even in small amounts, the chemical can cause immediate kidney failure. Other symptoms include nausea, agitation, and confusion.

Two of the 11 assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command were critically injured. All of the soldiers were admitted to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, where they were immediately treated with the antidote.

The circumstances in which the soldiers ingested antifreeze are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, according to Lt. Col. Allie Payne, Spokesperson, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs.

Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander at the base, launched an immediate administrative investigation into the incident.

“Fort Bliss remains committed to caring for our people, their families and community. We will continue to provide additional details as they become available,” officials said.

Located in El Paso, Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division.

