NYPD official is fired after he made racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic posts on message board

National & World

Deputy Inspector James Francis Kobel, a high-ranking official with the New York Police Department, has been fired, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter, following an internal disciplinary process after a string of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic posts he made on the online message board Rant.

“The NYPD carried out a thorough investigation of this matter,” an NYPD spokesperson said when asked about Kobel. “His misconduct was so egregious and so contradicted the values of this department that ultimate accountability was essential.”

CNN has reached out to the union that represents him, the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, for comment. Kobel was unable to be reached for comment.

Kobel, who CNN previously reported was suspended in January, was fired Wednesday, according to the official.

Kobel was the commanding officer of the police department’s Office of Equal Employment and Opportunity, which is responsible for investigating employment and harassment claims.

He had also filed for retirement from the police force, the NYPD confirmed to CNN previously. The NYPD did not respond to questions specifically about his retirement application.

Kobel was “tried and convicted in the court of public opinion,” a spokesperson for the union that represents him said, adding that while the former high-ranking official chose to file for retirement the police department had other plans.

“Deputy Inspector James Kobel served the NYPD faithfully for 28 years and enjoyed an unblemished record throughout his career,” Chris Monahan, president of the Captains Endowment Association, said in a statement to CNN.

“Unfortunately, he was already tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. He chose to file for retirement and move on with his life, but the Department sought to dismiss him instead,” Monahan said.