Sheriff: Man exposed himself to woman at laundromat, then inappropriately touched teen

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 40-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching a young woman outside a grocery store and exposing himself to another woman on Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to the WinCo Foods, located at 11250 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the report of an unwanted person.

Deputies contacted the suspect, identified as Mario Deangelo Carrillo, of Portland, outside of the store. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned there was a 19-year-old woman inside the store who said Carrillo had inappropriately touched her.

During an interview with the victim, deputies learned Carrillo approached her in the parking lot and made a lewd proposition. The victim went inside the store to get away from Carrillo. She later left when she believed it was safe.

The sheriff’s office said Carrillo reportedly walked up behind the victim, wrapped his arm around her, and held on to her. The victim was able to get away from him and went back inside the store to ask for help.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received an earlier complaint on Monday about a man exposing and pleasuring himself in front of a woman at a nearby laundromat. The sheriff’s office said Carrillo matched the suspect description.

Deputies also learned that Carrillo had been involved in a similar incident in Multnomah County. Multnomah County issued a detainer to hold Carrillo for violating his probation.

While searching Carrillo, the sheriff’s office says deputies located a hypodermic needle in his pocket, a white substance under his nose, and a small container that held a small amount of a crystal-like substance resembling methamphetamine.

Carrillo was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of public indecency, harassment, second-degree theft, interfering with a peace officer, and for the parole violation. His bail was set at $30,000.

