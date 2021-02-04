Wrong-way driver tased, arrested on drug charges after struggle, police say; man has past attempted homicide conviction

National & World

East Chicago, Indiana (The Times of Northwest Indiana) — A man with convictions in Wisconsin for attempted first-degree homicide and armed robbery was arrested on drug charges Monday after he tried to flee from an officer who stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way street, police said.

Larry V. Luckett Jr., 41, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, initially stopped for an East Chicago gang and narcotics detective after the detective spotted Luckett driving north in the 4200 block of Ivy Street, a one-way for southbound traffic only.

The detective reviewed Luckett’s driver’s license and asked if he had insurance. Luckett admitted he did not and requested that the officer give him a ticket so he could leave, police said.

The detective noticed a jar containing suspected marijuana in the front seat and asked Luckett if there were any drugs or weapons in the car. Luckett said there were no weapons in the car, police said.

More officers arrived, and Luckett was asked to step out of the car.

Luckett placed the vehicle in gear and tried to drive away but was stopped by the detective, who entered the car and put it in neutral, police said.

Luckett stepped on the accelerator and reached for the gear shifter, but police pulled him from the car, officials said.

Luckett continued to struggle with officers, and the detective warned he would be subdued with a Taser if he continued to struggle, police said.

The detective then shocked Luckett with a Taser, and Luckett was taken into custody.

A search of Luckett’s vehicle revealed suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, police said.

Luckett was charged with felony counts of dealing in cocaine, dealing in methamphetamine, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and unlawful possession of a legend drug, and misdemeanor counts of resisting and possession of marijuana, court records show.

Luckett was convicted in May 1996 of attempted first-degree homicide, attempted armed robbery and aggravated robbery for shooting a cab driver in October 1995 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, online court records show.

He was released from prison to community supervision in June 2019, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records.

Luckett’s initial hearing in Lake Criminal Court was set for Wednesday.

