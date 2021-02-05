Random pills, tablets discovered by customer inside children’s vitamin bottle

National & World

Boston (WCVB) — Police in the city of Boston are investigating after a Target customer who purchased children’s vitamins claimed the bottle contained various other pills and tablets.

The woman told police she purchased the Flintstone Chewable tablets at the Target store in South Bay Plaza in Dorchester on Wednesday.

She told police when she arrived home, she discovered that the bottle contained various other pills and tablets.

Boston police say the customer noticed that the packaging looked as though it may have been tampered with. She said when she opened the bottle, she discovered that the protective seal had been broken.

Police said the woman looked inside the bottle and saw that it contained multiple pills and capsules of various sizes and colors.

Police said Target was contacted and all of the remaining Flintstone tablets were removed from the aisle.

Investigators ask anyone with information relative to the above incident is asked to contact South Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742.

Police said customers should always inspect the outer packaging of products before they are purchased. “Please do not take any medicines that show any signs of possible tampering,” police said.

