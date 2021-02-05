Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Washington

National & World

Hazel Dell, Washington (KPTV) — Vancouver police will be conducting an independent investigation after an officer-involved shooting happened Thursday evening in the Hazel Dell area.

At 7:41 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting that left one suspect in critical condition. That suspect was taken to the hospital.

NE 68th street is closed from Hazel Dell avenue east to NW 2nd avenue and NE 2nd avenue is closed south from NE 68th street to NE 71st street due to the crime scene investigation.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No other details were released by CCSO Thursday night.

