Residents moving back more than 3 years after apartment fire

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — An apartment fire left nearly dozens of people looking for a place to stay, but the newly renovated building is ready for new tenants to move in.

“It was hectic though, but I’m alright now,” said Brent Anderson, tenant.

Anderson was at Greenhill Apartments in Midland back in July of 2017. That’s when the building he called home sustained smoke and water damage during a fire. After being closed for three and a half years, Greenhill apartments reopened on Feb. 8. Anderson said he was the first to return.

“Oh, it feels wonderful to be back here. I missed everybody around here,” he said.

Anderson said he loves his refurbished apartment.

“I just love the nice view,” he said. “At least now I can look out and see everybody.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Greenhill Apartments, Joel Altman, said it’s been a struggle to get the complex up and running again.

“It feels real good,” Altman said. “It’s been a long, difficult time. We had a lot of problems with the insurance company. But in spite of them, we’ve got the construction finished.”

Altman said the units are ready to welcome residents.

“We’ve got new kitchens. We have all new hall carpeting, new common area furniture,” he said.

As for Anderson, he spent the last three and half years moving around. Now he’s glad to be home again.

“At least I don’t have to keep moving anymore,” Anderson said.

