Vigil planned for man last seen in Illinois town

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (Quad-City Times ) — The family of a man who’s been missing since Jan. 18 will host a prayer vigil in his honor on Saturday.

Ryan Muckelston, 35, was last seen leaving a friend’s house near 26th Street and 8½ Avenue in Rock Island.

There have been no leads so far in finding him, so his family is asking friends, family, and those following his case to attend a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island.

“All his friends and family, we’re all just so worried,” Muckelston’s sister, Savanna Nauman, said.

Nauman said Muckelston, who is 15 years older, has always been a father-figure for her. She said she hasn’t been able to rest since he went missing.

Muckelston has three children. His mother, Jennifer Muckelston-Nauman, said he is always taking care of other people.

“He has always had such a heart for everybody. If this was somebody else, he would be out there daily looking,” Muckelston-Nauman said.

Muckelston-Nauman said more than anything else, what she wants right now are answers about where her son is.

“I’m not seeking justice,” she said. “I don’t want any harm, I don’t want any trials, I don’t want anything. Just give me my closure for my family. That’s what I want most.”

Muckelston was reportedly wearing a sleeveless shirt, sweatpants, flip-flop shoes, and possibly a hooded sweatshirt when he disappeared.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or dial 911.

