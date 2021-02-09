National Freedom Day observed virtually and tackles theme ‘From Captivity to Captivated’

National & World

The Wright Choice Initiative hosted National Freedom Day observances on Monday, Feb. 1. Events included an on-campus fwreath-laying ceremony, as well as, a virtual live stream presentation in partnership with the National Freedom Day Association of Philadelphia.

The Wright Choice Initiative, a Title III-funded mentoring program, is named for Richard R. Wright Sr., SSU’s first president. Wright is considered the architect of National Freedom Day, established to commemorate President Lincoln signing a resolution proposing the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States. A proclamation naming Feb. 1 National Freedom Day was signed by President Truman in 1948.

“National Freedom Day essentially marks the date that the 13th amendment was signed into law. We had the emancipation proclamation but until is was signed into law, we really were not free,” said Dr. Carolyn Jordan, the event organizer from the Wright Choice Initiative Mentoring Program and great granddaughter of Richard R. Wright, Sr.

There was a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Richard R. Wright Bust near Hill Hall on SSU Campus. That was followed by a Proclamation Presentation by Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester A. Ellis.

There was a virtual National Freedom Day celebration that begin in Philadelphia at the site of the Liberty Bell then went to Savannah and over to California.

High school and college students presented their interpretation of the theme during the virtual presentation.

“This years theme is ‘From Captivity to Captivated’ and we wanted different students to participate and express what it meant to them to be free but what those words mean to them,” said Christopher Corinthian, Mentoring Director of the Wright Choice Initiative Program.

